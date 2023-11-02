Hi, just thought I'd check on here, does anyone have a Flipper Zero they are open to selling?
Thanks.
You and pretty much everyone else on here!
Good luck (and if there is an excess supply I'll also take one).
Lab01 have them in stock. Shipping seems to be flat 59 Euros for 1 or more.
Happy to team up with someone to get 2 and split shipping costs, so as to keep the total price below a $1000
@bikinibottom100 I did see your PM, I do have one, but I know if I sell it then I'll never get another so am keeping it (I was an original Kickstarter backer).
There are a few on Facebook Marketplace so you may be able to negotiate here (if they exist). If you go this route though do pickup only and pay on pickup only as in no "holding fee" or anything like that.
Ahh yes, the $1000 limit is hit when buying three or more it seems :(
