WTB: Flipper Zero
bikinibottom100

#310575 2-Nov-2023 15:31
Hi, just thought I'd check on here, does anyone have a Flipper Zero they are open to selling?

Thanks.

mentalinc
  #3154979 2-Nov-2023 15:32
Also been looking at getting one.




cddt
  #3154981 2-Nov-2023 15:35
You and pretty much everyone else on here! 

 

 

 

Good luck (and if there is an excess supply I'll also take one).  

bikinibottom100

  #3154985 2-Nov-2023 15:39
Lab01 have them in stock. Shipping seems to be flat 59 Euros for 1 or more.
Happy to team up with someone to get 2 and split shipping costs, so as to keep the total price below a $1000



michaelmurfy
  #3154990 2-Nov-2023 15:47
@bikinibottom100 I did see your PM, I do have one, but I know if I sell it then I'll never get another so am keeping it (I was an original Kickstarter backer).

 

There are a few on Facebook Marketplace so you may be able to negotiate here (if they exist). If you go this route though do pickup only and pay on pickup only as in no "holding fee" or anything like that.




mentalinc
  #3155021 2-Nov-2023 16:34
Ahh yes, the $1000 limit is hit when buying three or more it seems :(




