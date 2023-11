Have kept this after graduating a couple years ago but never used it since I upgraded.

It is a 2017 MacBook Air 13" with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's minor wear and tear but still in good condition.

No issues, battery cycle is at 549 in normal condition. Comes with power adapter.

Selling for $350 or send your offer. Also keen to swap it for a decent iPhone model (11 or XR?).

Would prefer to arrange pick-up/drop-off within Auckland.