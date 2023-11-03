Excellent condition and like new, and works well with no issues.

A couple of minor scratches on the Apple logo on the back of the unit, otherwise perfect. Selling the iPad, charging cable and a new, third party charger. Reason for selling: Moving to a smaller capacity iPad.

Model: iPad Pro 12.9 inch 5th Gen (MHP53LL/A, initial released 2021), Silver colour.

Screen: 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display

Apple Silicon M1 chip

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 2000GB (2TB)

Full Specs here: https://support.apple.com/kb/SP844?locale=en_AU

Current Model (M2 with 2TB storage and Cellular) price on Apple.co.nz is $4799

Geekzone Price for this iPad $2600.00

Pickup in Hamilton, or I can courier via CourierPost Nationwide for $20.

PM me if interested.