liquidcore

Phone

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB in Phantom Silver, purchased directly from Samsung NZ January 2021.

Very good/excellent condition - has always had a screen protector and case on it from the moment it was purchased.

Comes with Spigen Rugged Armour case, box with original (unused) USB-C cable, and the remaining screen protector I purchased.

$600 ONO

Watch

Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth 40mm in Black, purchased directly from Samsung NZ March 2022.

Usual wear and tear with some scratches on the bezel and screen - doesn't affect operation and isn't noticeable when the screen is on.

Comes with box with charger and three additional sports bands (two of which are brand new).

$120 (or $100 if purchased with phone)





Pick up from Albany, Auckland or free shipping.