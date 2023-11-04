Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Galaxy S21 Ultra + Galaxy Watch 4
liquidcore

166 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#310596 4-Nov-2023 15:11
Send private message quote this post

Phone

 

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB in Phantom Silver, purchased directly from Samsung NZ January 2021.

 

Very good/excellent condition - has always had a screen protector and case on it from the moment it was purchased.

 

Comes with Spigen Rugged Armour case, box with original (unused) USB-C cable, and the remaining screen protector I purchased.

 

$600 ONO

 

 

 

Watch

 

Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth 40mm in Black, purchased directly from Samsung NZ March 2022.

 

Usual wear and tear with some scratches on the bezel and screen - doesn't affect operation and isn't noticeable when the screen is on.

 

Comes with box with charger and three additional sports bands (two of which are brand new).

 

$120 (or $100 if purchased with phone)

 

Pick up from Albany, Auckland or free shipping.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
liquidcore

166 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3156129 5-Nov-2023 13:09
Send private message quote this post

Taking all reasonable offers before it goes on TradeMe this afternoon!

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
liquidcore

166 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3156425 5-Nov-2023 22:41
Send private message quote this post

Phone SOLD - watch still available - price $100 including shipping

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 