Sold: Iphone XR 64gb
gnfb

2626 posts

+1 received by user: 190

#310597 4-Nov-2023 16:01
Iphone XR Model MRY42X/A

 

running 17.03

 

What I would call good condition but used

 

Battery 87% Capacity

 

Bumber case + charge cable

 

$275 + say $7 non rural del or $12 rural

 

 

 

 

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
gnfb

2626 posts

+1 received by user: 190

  #3166375 30-Nov-2023 12:22
Post-Black Friday offer

 

$250 Free delivery




gnfb

2626 posts

+1 received by user: 190

  #3172940 18-Dec-2023 10:40
sold




