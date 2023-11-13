Surface book 3 with Surface Dock 2 and Surface Pen - $2000 or best offer
pickup or delivery within Christchurch preferred
Excellent condition on all three items where this has become surplus to requirements, or better known as "I have a toddler and cannot justify keeping this around".
This was purchased directly from Microsoft on 19 July 2020 with the following specs:
Surface Book 3 - 15 inch,
Intel core i7 i7-1065G7
32GB ram
1TB ssd
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
Windows 11 is installed and reset back to a local account ready to go.
I would prefer to either have this pickup in Christchurch or I can deliver within Christchurch. Outside of here would be shipping on the buyer.