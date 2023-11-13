Surface book 3 with Surface Dock 2 and Surface Pen - $2000 or best offer

pickup or delivery within Christchurch preferred

Excellent condition on all three items where this has become surplus to requirements, or better known as "I have a toddler and cannot justify keeping this around".

This was purchased directly from Microsoft on 19 July 2020 with the following specs:

Surface Book 3 - 15 inch,

Intel core i7 i7-1065G7

32GB ram

1TB ssd

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

Windows 11 is installed and reset back to a local account ready to go.

I would prefer to either have this pickup in Christchurch or I can deliver within Christchurch. Outside of here would be shipping on the buyer.