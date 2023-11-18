Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Starlink Kit
#310746 18-Nov-2023 18:07
Starlink Kit with Ethernet Adaptor 

 

 

 

$299 + shipping to be paid for by the purchaser, the cheapest method will be used to lower cost.

 

 

 





  #3161088 19-Nov-2023 10:51
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but refurbished hardware is now available from starlink.com for $333 delivered (no ethernet adaptor though).

 
 
 
 

  #3161106 19-Nov-2023 11:52
pih:

 

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but refurbished hardware is now available from starlink.com for $333 delivered (no ethernet adaptor though).

 

 

 

 

Lowered the price a little.





  #3161181 19-Nov-2023 14:27
I didn't think Starlink allowed people to sell their kits? You have to get permission first or the account cannot be switched over.



  #3161188 19-Nov-2023 14:36
boosacnoodle:

 

I didn't think Starlink allowed people to sell their kits? You have to get permission first or the account cannot be switched over.

 

 

 

 

Perfectly ok to resell, the kit has been unassigned from my account so its ready to be used by someone else.





  #3161256 19-Nov-2023 17:26
boosacnoodle:

 

I didn't think Starlink allowed people to sell their kits? You have to get permission first or the account cannot be switched over.

 

 

Maybe just applies to Cybertrucks....

