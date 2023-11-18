Starlink Kit with Ethernet Adaptor
$299 + shipping to be paid for by the purchaser, the cheapest method will be used to lower cost.
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but refurbished hardware is now available from starlink.com for $333 delivered (no ethernet adaptor though).
pih:
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but refurbished hardware is now available from starlink.com for $333 delivered (no ethernet adaptor though).
Lowered the price a little.
I didn't think Starlink allowed people to sell their kits? You have to get permission first or the account cannot be switched over.
boosacnoodle:
I didn't think Starlink allowed people to sell their kits? You have to get permission first or the account cannot be switched over.
Perfectly ok to resell, the kit has been unassigned from my account so its ready to be used by someone else.
boosacnoodle:
I didn't think Starlink allowed people to sell their kits? You have to get permission first or the account cannot be switched over.
Maybe just applies to Cybertrucks....