bendud

#310758 19-Nov-2023 21:46
Hi there,

 

My NAS is basically full (backup duties for 4 computers, mostly, plus music and some photo storage). I'm after 2x 8TB (or greater) HDDs to replace 2x 3TB ones I have and join my other existing 2x 8Tb ones in a 4 bay Synology DS414 NAS. 

 

Anyone got some they need to recycle or should I just go for Black Friday specials? I think the 8Tb ones I have are WD Reds. They won't have a particularly hard life, so second hand is OK given the redundancy. Dunedin based so likely to need posting.

 

Many thanks for your thoughts

 

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3161330 19-Nov-2023 22:00
If you find some locally, sweet. If not, buying them from overseas is way cheaper. Also consider shucking (buying external HDDs and removing the covers) or buying grey market enterprise drives. I bought some drives from Water Panther and have been happy. 

 
 
 
 

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3161331 19-Nov-2023 22:02
PS: You want to avoid SMR drives at all costs; that means WD drives 6TB or smaller and seagate drives 8TB or smaller unless carefully checked. Larger drives (12TB+) will also be helium filled, which tend to use less power and run cooler.


bendud

  #3161335 19-Nov-2023 22:14
Thanks - I take it those DAS drives would be suitable? The renewed ones are flipping cheap…
SomeoneSomewhere
  #3161336 19-Nov-2023 22:14
Yup. As long as you get SATA drives, everything should be perfectly compatible. Don't get SAS. 

bendud

  #3161338 19-Nov-2023 22:17
Thanks for the pointers :-)

Will see what the week brings!
Cheers
mentalinc
  #3161347 20-Nov-2023 06:25
Probably the best deal currently:

 

https://www.amazon.com/Elements-Desktop-Drive-Compatible-WDBWLG0180HBK-NESN/dp/B08KTRBHP1?th=1

 

Very easy to shuck them to get the drive out, which is likely an ultrastar




Wakrak
  #3161351 20-Nov-2023 07:25
mentalinc:

Probably the best deal currently:


https://www.amazon.com/Elements-Desktop-Drive-Compatible-WDBWLG0180HBK-NESN/dp/B08KTRBHP1?th=1


Very easy to shuck them to get the drive out, which is likely an ultrastar



Recent post for this on Cheapies
https://www.cheapies.nz/node/44076



bendud

  #3188306 30-Jan-2024 10:20
Just as follow up, the Water Panther rebadged drives turned up quickly - and were very cheap. They are somewhat noisy compared to the old ones but not an issue where they are.
My elderly NAS spent about a week sorting itself out and no issues since.

Thanks for the help

Rmani
  #3188309 30-Jan-2024 10:37
Looking to buy these Refurbished: WP Arsenal 22TB SATA 6Gb/s 7200RPM 3.5" DAS HDD – Water Panther for my Synology NAS. Are they trustworthy? First time buyer (from Water Panther), hence the question. TIA.




SomeoneSomewhere
  #3188334 30-Jan-2024 12:22
Mine showed up quickly, well packaged, and as advertised. Sounds like @bendud had much the same experience.

I've also seen good things on /r/datahoarder about them.

Bear in mind that if you spend more than NZ$1k in one order, including shipping, customs will bill you GST and import fees.

Rmani
  #3188357 30-Jan-2024 13:13
Thanks:)




Jase2985
  #3188488 30-Jan-2024 16:56
WP drives are just rebadged drives from other brands, as there are only a few OEMs who make drives.

 

Could be getting WD, Seagate or something else. Not that that's a bad thing, you just lose a 1-3 years on the warranty.

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3188689 31-Jan-2024 00:41
Yeah, mine ended up being Seagate Exos.

 

 

 

For the price, you could generally buy 30% extra drives for hot spares and still come out ahead. 

Jase2985
  #3188692 31-Jan-2024 05:10
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

For the price, you could generally buy 30% extra drives for hot spares and still come out ahead. 

 

 

I just wait till amazon has a 50% off on Seagate drives and grab some. I like the piece of mind of having the warranty.

