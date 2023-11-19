Hi there,

My NAS is basically full (backup duties for 4 computers, mostly, plus music and some photo storage). I'm after 2x 8TB (or greater) HDDs to replace 2x 3TB ones I have and join my other existing 2x 8Tb ones in a 4 bay Synology DS414 NAS.

Anyone got some they need to recycle or should I just go for Black Friday specials? I think the 8Tb ones I have are WD Reds. They won't have a particularly hard life, so second hand is OK given the redundancy. Dunedin based so likely to need posting.

Many thanks for your thoughts

