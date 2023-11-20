Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Xbox Series X 1TB - two months old, incl accessory.
eracode

8751 posts

#310763 20-Nov-2023 11:23
As-new, in mint condition. I purchased this in Sept 2023 to play an Xbox-exclusive game - which I have now finished. I can’t really justify having two consoles - and all my other games are on PS5.

 

Complete with controller, original cables, all original packaging and purchase receipt. Still under warranty.

Price $599 and this includes the optional rechargeable battery pack for the controller which sells for $30.

 

Preference for pickup - Mairangi Bay, Auckland N Shore. Postage is affected by its weight - but we can discuss postage if anyone is interested.

 

Please PM me if interested.

 

 




gehenna
8447 posts

Trusted
  #3161500 20-Nov-2023 11:25
Good price, sold mine for around the same a few weeks ago.

 
 
 
 

eracode

8751 posts

  #3162621 23-Nov-2023 06:11
Bump - and price reduced from $599 to $549.




eracode

8751 posts

  #3163834 26-Nov-2023 07:04
I have received a somewhat low-ball offer. Now happy to receive offers nearer to $549.




grayskull
189 posts

  #3163938 26-Nov-2023 11:23
I'll take it, PM sent. thanks 

eracode

8751 posts

  #3163951 26-Nov-2023 12:29
Confirming sold.




