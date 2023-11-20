As-new, in mint condition. I purchased this in Sept 2023 to play an Xbox-exclusive game - which I have now finished. I can’t really justify having two consoles - and all my other games are on PS5.

Complete with controller, original cables, all original packaging and purchase receipt. Still under warranty.



Price $599 and this includes the optional rechargeable battery pack for the controller which sells for $30.

Preference for pickup - Mairangi Bay, Auckland N Shore. Postage is affected by its weight - but we can discuss postage if anyone is interested.

Please PM me if interested.