Bought originally from Mighty Ape. Out of warranty now but still getting security updates at time of writing. Currently on Android 13.

Model number: SM-G780G/DS

128GB internal storage with expandable microSD card slot. 8GB RAM.

Screen in good condition as its had a screen protector on since day 1.

Only selling the phone itself in its original box.

Looking for $379 with free delivery. In full working order.

Please PM me.

Updated: Pricing... after doing some research online.