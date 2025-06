I have 2 X3 pack systems for sale first to GZers ( 6 devices in total). One was installed in our house for over 5 years and the other system in my daughters.

Mrs Tecnam commented recently that she thought the internet was slowing down despite our upgrade to Gig speeds. However I took that as a invitation to upgrade our mesh to WiFi 6 and as Black Friday sales kicked off early.. I succumbed.

So I am selling the 6 devices for $ 240 plus shipping (or will deliver in the Christchurch/Rangiora area)