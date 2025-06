Looking to buy a cheap Intel non F cpu (basically a cpu that has the igpu built in).



Ideally an i3, but i5 can be OK too. Higher generation the better (but minimum 10th gen). I basically want to minimise power usage, and minimise cost while maximising the generation.



Basically trying to upgrade my old nas. Igpu for any plex transcoding.



Anyone got anything at all? Or any suggestions?