WTB: 17" 1280x1024 monitor, can pickup in Wellington
tieke

Ultimate Geek
#310863 27-Nov-2023 16:56
After finding it harder to find parts to repair the CRT in my 80s arcade cabinet, I modernised by making a small wall-mount one instead, but have realised that if anything goes wrong, I have once again locked myself into obsolete display tech. (I have tried to allow enough venting for LCD cooling, but you never know).

 

So, as a backup for future issues, I thought I should see if anyone had an old 17" 5:4 or 4:3 aspect ratio monitor that they wanted to sell (I'm currently using a 1280x1024 5:4 one).  There's obviously no rush, and I can keep an eye on trademe where they usually go for $20-$30, but I thought someone from geekzone might have one sitting in their used parts pile (that's where my one came from:)

 

I can pickup in the Wellington region if that helps.

 

Bonus pictures of finished arcade prior to wall mounting:

 

cddt
Uber Geek
  #3164537 27-Nov-2023 17:21
I have an HP L1706, based in Auckland though. Could be an option if you don't find one locally (no rush, it's not going anywhere). 



gehenna
Uber Geek
  #3164553 27-Nov-2023 18:07
Try Trash Palace

nztim
Uber Geek
  #3164560 27-Nov-2023 18:30
+1 for trash palace




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



tieke

Ultimate Geek
  #3164565 27-Nov-2023 18:35
gehenna:

 

Try Trash Palace

 

 

Good idea - I had a look at the Southern Landfill Tip Shop, but they had stopped accepting monitors. I'll pay Trash Palace a visit. 

tieke

Ultimate Geek
  #3164566 27-Nov-2023 18:36
cddt:

 

I have an HP L1706, based in Auckland though. Could be an option if you don't find one locally (no rush, it's not going anywhere). 

 

 

Thanks for that - I'll keep it in mind if I haven't found one before my next Auckland trip.

rscole86
Uber Geek
  #3164567 27-Nov-2023 18:39
Recycling for charity in upper Hutt might have one?

tieke

Ultimate Geek
  #3164568 27-Nov-2023 18:42
gehenna:

 

Try Trash Palace

 

 

On checking their website, I see that Trash Palace also have a $15 per monitor fee for donations - someone I talked to at the Tip Shop had mentioned that because of the fee, people often threw away rather than donated their monitors now, but hopefully that's not always the case.

 
 
 
 

tieke

Ultimate Geek
  #3164570 27-Nov-2023 18:47
rscole86: Recycling for charity in upper Hutt might have one?

 

Thanks - I'll give them a visit too, although their monitor listings on TradeMe were all pretty recent models, which is an issue as the 17" non-widescreen models seem to have been phased out around fifteen years ago.

CYaBro
Uber Geek
  #3164575 27-Nov-2023 18:54
What are the specs of the arcade machine? :)




Lias
Uber Geek
  #3164636 27-Nov-2023 19:22
How many do you want? I've got at least 4 sitting in the garage. I'm in Kapiti.




rscole86
Uber Geek
  #3164643 27-Nov-2023 19:35
tieke:

rscole86: Recycling for charity in upper Hutt might have one?


Thanks - I'll give them a visit too, although their monitor listings on TradeMe were all pretty recent models, which is an issue as the 17" non-widescreen models seem to have been phased out around fifteen years ago.



They have a lot of stock that they don't list.

Ruphus
Ultimate Geek
  #3164679 27-Nov-2023 20:17
I have a Samsung 743B+ that you can have. I'm out in Kapiti.

tieke

Ultimate Geek
  #3164815 28-Nov-2023 00:41
Lias:

How many do you want? I've got at least 4 sitting in the garage. I'm in Kapiti.


That's awesome. I might get one from you and one from Ruphus to maximize the chance of a simple hardware swap. I'll PM you tomorrow.

tieke

Ultimate Geek
  #3164816 28-Nov-2023 00:44
Ruphus: I have a Samsung 743B+ that you can have. I'm out in Kapiti.

That'd be great. I'll send you a PM tomorrow to sort out some details.

tieke

Ultimate Geek
  #3164817 28-Nov-2023 00:48
CYaBro: What are the specs of the arcade machine? :)

Very minimal :) It's just a little beelink mini PC that I think has an N100 Alder Lake processor that is more than capable of handling what I want to play on it, as well as being able to be used as a Windows PC (the ball in the control panel is for the mouse).

