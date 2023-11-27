After finding it harder to find parts to repair the CRT in my 80s arcade cabinet, I modernised by making a small wall-mount one instead, but have realised that if anything goes wrong, I have once again locked myself into obsolete display tech. (I have tried to allow enough venting for LCD cooling, but you never know).

So, as a backup for future issues, I thought I should see if anyone had an old 17" 5:4 or 4:3 aspect ratio monitor that they wanted to sell (I'm currently using a 1280x1024 5:4 one). There's obviously no rush, and I can keep an eye on trademe where they usually go for $20-$30, but I thought someone from geekzone might have one sitting in their used parts pile (that's where my one came from:)

I can pickup in the Wellington region if that helps.

Bonus pictures of finished arcade prior to wall mounting: