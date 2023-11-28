Been trying to find some of these for ages as alarm clocks for the kids…. Maybe I’ll have some luck here….
These might be an alternative:
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/networking-smart-home-and-home-phones/smart-home/smart-speakers-and-display/google-nest-hub-2nd-gen-7-smart-home-display-chalk.html
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
mentalinc:
These might be an alternative:
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/networking-smart-home-and-home-phones/smart-home/smart-speakers-and-display/google-nest-hub-2nd-gen-7-smart-home-display-chalk.html
Agreed, yes the Lenovo ones are pretty locked down. Can still play music from spotify but at least no real "video"...
I did manage to find one on TradeMe a few months back now just on the hunt for 2 more :-)
TommySharp:
Been trying to find some of these for ages as alarm clocks for the kids…. Maybe I’ll have some luck here….
I was looking about 6 months ago for a smart clock 1 (want google assistant instead of alexa) - Smiths city still had stock of the smart clock 2 but looks like no longer.
I ended up purchasing a smart clock 1 off of ebay. Really like it - does exactly what I want it to do - clock, alarms, turn lights on and off, turn TV on and off etc.
There is this as an alternative