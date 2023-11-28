Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB : Lenovo Smart Clock 2
TommySharp

Master Geek
#310875 28-Nov-2023 00:07
Been trying to find some of these for ages as alarm clocks for the kids…. Maybe I’ll have some luck here….

mentalinc
Uber Geek
  #3164828 28-Nov-2023 06:55
These might be an alternative:

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/networking-smart-home-and-home-phones/smart-home/smart-speakers-and-display/google-nest-hub-2nd-gen-7-smart-home-display-chalk.html




jonathan18
Uber Geek
  #3164970 28-Nov-2023 10:55
mentalinc:

These might be an alternative:


https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/networking-smart-home-and-home-phones/smart-home/smart-speakers-and-display/google-nest-hub-2nd-gen-7-smart-home-display-chalk.html



The dilemma there is the Hubs are a far more capable device, eg can run YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ etc. Personally, we weren’t comfortable with our kids having 24/7 access to video in their bedrooms, so this was the primary reason we went with the Lenovo clocks which are relatively dumb. (Not saying this necessarily applies to the OP, but may be a factor for some.)

TommySharp

Master Geek
  #3164992 28-Nov-2023 11:33
Agreed, yes the Lenovo ones are pretty locked down. Can still play music from spotify but at least no real "video"...
I did manage to find one on TradeMe a few months back now just on the hunt for 2 more :-)



farcus
Uber Geek
  #3165077 28-Nov-2023 12:50
TommySharp:

 

Been trying to find some of these for ages as alarm clocks for the kids…. Maybe I’ll have some luck here….

 

 

I was looking about 6 months ago for a smart clock 1 (want google assistant instead of alexa) - Smiths city still had stock of the smart clock 2 but looks like no longer.
I ended up purchasing a smart clock 1 off of ebay. Really like it - does exactly what I want it to do - clock, alarms, turn lights on and off, turn TV on and off etc.

farcus
Uber Geek
  #3165080 28-Nov-2023 12:56
There is this as an alternative

