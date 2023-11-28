TommySharp: Been trying to find some of these for ages as alarm clocks for the kids…. Maybe I’ll have some luck here….

I was looking about 6 months ago for a smart clock 1 (want google assistant instead of alexa) - Smiths city still had stock of the smart clock 2 but looks like no longer.

I ended up purchasing a smart clock 1 off of ebay. Really like it - does exactly what I want it to do - clock, alarms, turn lights on and off, turn TV on and off etc.