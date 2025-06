Honor magic 5 pro global 512gb 12 gb ram green color, mint condition, comes with box and all the accessories including extra cases and protectors. Purchased from Wonda Mobile in July 2023 but haven't used much. One of the best camera phones on DxoMArk and also the best screen.

Pics will be uploaded soon. Pickup Glenfield Auckland or shipping at buyer expense

Looking for 1300 from GZ members as it retails for 1700-1900 Depending on which shop you are looking in NZ.