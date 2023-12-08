Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 2x Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 6600MB/s - CT2000P5PSSD8 Black
loceff13

1060 posts

Uber Geek


#311031 8-Dec-2023 15:02
Send private message

New, from Amazon UK via AU. Open to offers on them as single units or for both. Cheap large volume SSD upgrade

 

 

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/product/B098WKQRDL

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8295 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169813 8-Dec-2023 15:06
Send private message

loceff13:

New, from Amazon UK via AU. Open to offers on them as single units or for both. Cheap large volume SSD upgrade


 


https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/product/B098WKQRDL


 


 



This sub-forum requires you list a price please.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



loceff13

1060 posts

Uber Geek


  #3169830 8-Dec-2023 17:09
Send private message

Ah, I read the bit about no auctions but missed the asking price bit thanks.

 

 

 

I would be happy with what I paid for them on special, $285+post for both of them or half for one. If theres no interest they are off to TM when the next $1RES fee free thing starts as they tend to get higher prices in that market. Will update then if thats the case

tangerz
622 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3170516 11-Dec-2023 09:07
Send private message

PM'd



loceff13

1060 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170532 11-Dec-2023 09:45
Send private message

both pending sale/sold, I will reach out to those who PM'd if things change

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright