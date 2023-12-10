Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
uluxus

#311053 10-Dec-2023 14:08
My daughters heading to intermediate in the new year, so looking for either a second hand Macbook Air or similar, or a decent Chromebook.

 

 

 

Pickup preferred in AKL :)

FineWine
2685 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170703 11-Dec-2023 14:28
Send private message quote this post

Ah Ha - we are also in the market for a MacBook and have bids on two second hand MacBook Pro's on TradeMe all under $1000.




