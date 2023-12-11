Selling a pair of Netgear Powerline PLP2000 for those poor people that need one. I have moved and now fully ethernet so don't need them anymore. They were in use for about a year and have been in my cupboard for another. Always worked fine for me. Usable performance but really depends on your power setup in the house. Quite convenient that there are two ethernet plugs on the unit. Sometimes having to set up a switch.

https://www.netgear.com/nz/home/wired/powerline/plp2000/

Price $100 + Shipping. PM me if interested. I don't have the original box but will come well packaged.