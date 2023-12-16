Hey guys, wondering if anyone has an early UniFi PoE injector with a reset button that I could borrow or buy? I've got a couple of APs that are mounted high (in a commercial setting) and we no longer have a scissor lift to access them. They are accessible via SSH but don't seem to fully reset via SSH - so seem to be functioning, but dropped off the management interface (and also don't show up as ready for adoption), so hoping the ol reset via the injector might work?

I'm in WLG and happy to come pick up etc.