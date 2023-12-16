Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: UniFi PoE injector with reset button
tanivula

#311123 16-Dec-2023 10:42
Hey guys, wondering if anyone has an early UniFi PoE injector with a reset button that I could borrow or buy?  I've got a couple of APs that are mounted high (in a commercial setting) and we no longer have a scissor lift to access them.  They are accessible via SSH but don't seem to fully reset via SSH - so seem to be functioning, but dropped off the management interface (and also don't show up as ready for adoption), so hoping the ol reset via the injector might work?

 

 

I'm in WLG and happy to come pick up etc.

mentalinc
  #3172313 16-Dec-2023 11:39
Unplug the cable at the switch and plug it back in?




CYaBro
  #3172325 16-Dec-2023 12:30
If you’re able to access via ssh can you not just run the inform command to point to the controller address?

