MikroTik RB5009UG+S+IN, the ultimate heavy-duty home lab router with USB 3.0, 1G and 2.5G Ethernet and a 10G SFP+ cage. You can mount four of these new routers in a single 1U rackmount space!

The board features 9 wired ports and a full-sized USB 3.0. Seven of the ports are Gigabit Ethernet, another one is 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and the last one is a 10G SFP+ cage. All the ports are connected to a powerful Marvell Amethyst family switch-chip with a 10 Gbps full-duplex line leading to the Marvell Armada Quad-core ARMv8 1.4 GHz CPU. Both CPU and the switch-chip are located on the bottom of the board - so the case acts as a massive heat-sink!

The RB5009 boards come with 1GB of DDR4 RAM and 1GB NAND storage. This combination of ports and components, compared to our other products in a similar form factor, provides almost double the performance in configurations with heavy CPU loads.

With a simple set of mounting accessories, you can mount FOUR of these routers in a single 1U rackmount space! No more server-room-Tetris, just pure productivity.

The router and PSU are both in excellent condition.

I've been running two of these with VRRP but have reduced my hardware footprint and virtualised a redundant unit instead.

$300 pick up in Wellington. Courier to urban locations would be an extra $10.50.