Hey team, looking at selling my PS5 Digital as it doesn’t get a lot of use. Could potentially be interested in a trade for a Steam Deck.

Sony PlayStation 5
Digital Edition 825GB
Includes 1x white controller and all cables

Boxed up like a new one with all packaging, controller and the cables. Excellent condition and kept clean. A couple of dings on the box, but it could pass as new.

Purchased 3rd Jan 2023 from EB for $729 ( can provide receipt)

$600

Pick up/ meet up West Auckland. Or PM for a shipping quote.

Pics here