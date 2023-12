Hey team, looking at selling my PS5 Digital as it doesn’t get a lot of use. Could potentially be interested in a trade for a Steam Deck.Sony PlayStation 5Digital Edition 825GBIncludes 1x white controller and all cablesBoxed up like a new one with all packaging, controller and the cables. Excellent condition and kept clean. A couple of dings on the box, but it could pass as new.Purchased 3rd Jan 2023 from EB for $729 ( can provide receipt)$600Pick up/ meet up West Auckland. Or PM for a shipping quote.