Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFREE: Unifi USG3
lemonpib

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#311164 20-Dec-2023 09:53
Send private message quote this post

Free to a good home, Unifi USG3 with power supply.

 

Pick up only from Hataitai, Wellington, although I could be convinced to deliver it if it's within Wellington city.

Create new topic
RunningMan
7994 posts

Uber Geek


  #3173619 20-Dec-2023 10:45
Send private message quote this post

Now that's a great first post. Welcome to Geekzone.

 
 
 
 

Shop MyHeritage and uncover your origins and find new relatives with a simple DNA test. (affiliate link).
lemonpib

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3173620 20-Dec-2023 10:56
Send private message quote this post

Thanks! Have got some good deals from this forum in the past so thought I'd give back. :)

lemonpib

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3173623 20-Dec-2023 11:07
Send private message quote this post

Now claimed!



Dynamic
3587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3173733 20-Dec-2023 13:40
Send private message quote this post

That went quickly!

 

We've got a failed one in our recycling pile in Auckland if anyone wants it.  Our tech suspects it's a PSU issue and the unit is OK, but of course there is no guarantee.  It stopped working after a mains power failure.  Free to pick up from Grey Lynn weekdays or just off Lincoln Road evenings. Can ask our admin team to ship it for cost plus $10 if anyone is very keen.

 

OP, I hope this is not 'hijacking' your thread.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

danfaulknor
865 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3173756 20-Dec-2023 14:33
Send private message quote this post

Dynamic:

 

  Our tech suspects it's a PSU issue and the unit is OK,

 

 

 

 

We have seen a great number of PSU failures on the USG3 in the last 6 months or so




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Pluralsight






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 