That went quickly!

We've got a failed one in our recycling pile in Auckland if anyone wants it. Our tech suspects it's a PSU issue and the unit is OK, but of course there is no guarantee. It stopped working after a mains power failure. Free to pick up from Grey Lynn weekdays or just off Lincoln Road evenings. Can ask our admin team to ship it for cost plus $10 if anyone is very keen.

OP, I hope this is not 'hijacking' your thread.