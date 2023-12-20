Free to a good home, Unifi USG3 with power supply.
Pick up only from Hataitai, Wellington, although I could be convinced to deliver it if it's within Wellington city.
Now that's a great first post. Welcome to Geekzone.
Thanks! Have got some good deals from this forum in the past so thought I'd give back. :)
Now claimed!
That went quickly!
We've got a failed one in our recycling pile in Auckland if anyone wants it. Our tech suspects it's a PSU issue and the unit is OK, but of course there is no guarantee. It stopped working after a mains power failure. Free to pick up from Grey Lynn weekdays or just off Lincoln Road evenings. Can ask our admin team to ship it for cost plus $10 if anyone is very keen.
OP, I hope this is not 'hijacking' your thread.
Our tech suspects it's a PSU issue and the unit is OK,
We have seen a great number of PSU failures on the USG3 in the last 6 months or so
