In white, purchased in August, still in excellent condition with original box (included accessories still untouched) and balance of 1 year warranty (can provide receipt).

Currently $598 at PB, best price according to PriceSpy is $424 at AV World & Heathcotes.

There is a listing on TM for $400.

Asking $370 pick up preferred in Flat Bush or can courier anywhere in NZ for extra $15.

Please PM if interested.