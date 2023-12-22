DSLR backpack with laptop compartment
Compartments can be resized to suit your equipment

Holds SLR Camera & Lens Kit
Holds 16" PC or 17" MacBook Pro
Nylon Exterior with Waterproof EVA Base
Memory Foam on Interior Lid
Removable Shelves and Flexible Walls
Hammock System
Four Pockets
Tripod Strap
Carry Handle
Backpack Harness Straps

Backpack fits SLR camera body with attached lens, a DJI Mavic Pro (or drones up to 320mm x 270mm x 140mm) and a variety of accessories
Patent pending hammock system suspends your SLR above the bottom of case, providing superior impact protection
Water-proof EVA base withstands the elements and allows the case to stand up on its own
Memory foam on interior of backpack lid helps protect your delicate LCD screen
Computer compartment compatible with 16" laptops and the 17" MacBook Pro; Fits devices 10.4 x 4.7 x 15.4 inches

https://yrgear.com.au/products/case-logic-slrc-206-slr-camera-and-15-4-inch-laptop-backpack-black

Pickup Point England