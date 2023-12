DSLR backpack with laptop compartmentCompartments can be resized to suit your equipmentHolds SLR Camera & Lens KitHolds 16" PC or 17" MacBook ProNylon Exterior with Waterproof EVA BaseMemory Foam on Interior LidRemovable Shelves and Flexible WallsHammock SystemFour PocketsTripod StrapCarry HandleBackpack Harness StrapsBackpack fits SLR camera body with attached lens, a DJI Mavic Pro (or drones up to 320mm x 270mm x 140mm) and a variety of accessoriesPatent pending hammock system suspends your SLR above the bottom of case, providing superior impact protectionWater-proof EVA base withstands the elements and allows the case to stand up on its ownMemory foam on interior of backpack lid helps protect your delicate LCD screenComputer compartment compatible with 16" laptops and the 17" MacBook Pro; Fits devices 10.4 x 4.7 x 15.4 incheshttps://yrgear.com.au/products/case-logic-slrc-206-slr-camera-and-15-4-inch-laptop-backpack-blackPickup Point England