HP laptop for sale. 8 GB memory, Intel i5-6200U 2.3 GHz processor, 250 GB SSD. 15-inch screen and built-in number pad. BIOS has latest update installed. Windows 10 is installed and ready to configure. Screen will be properly cleaned before shipping. AC adaptor included. Everything is tested and working properly, but read on.

The screen has some electronic damage to the left-hand side, visible in the photos. There are three coloured lines running from the top to the bottom. These are less visible when the screen background is white. The space between the lines is unaffected (i.e., you can still see and read content on the left-hand edge.)

$150 or best offer, plus shipping. Cash or bank transfer only.