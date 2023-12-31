Hi fam! I'm selling my Flipper Zero Transparent - Limited edition (Only 7,500 pcs have been created worldwide).

Description: Flipper Zero is a portable multi-tool for pentesters and geeks in a toy-like body. It loves hacking digital stuff, such as radio protocols, access control systems, hardware, and more. It's fully open-source and customizable, so you can extend it in whatever way you like.

This is a brand new item - never used but I needed to open the box just to make sure that it's the transparent edition.

Reason for selling: I was supposed to play around with this gem together with my other Flipper Zero but can't really commit my time to it and has been stuck in my drawer for a few months now.

Price: I am looking for 1,100 NZD considering this is a limited edition item. Free shipping too! I am also open to trade this item for any Pokemon slabs (Graded cards) listed below:

PSA 10 (2017) Mewtwo GX 78/73 (Sun & Moon Mewtwo GX) x 1 or

PSA 10 (2021) Umbreon VMAX 215/203 (Evolving Skies) x 1 or

PM me with your slabs and we'll work something out :)

Inclusions: Free silicon case (grey) and LCD protector.

I am happy to do a Zoom/Facebook/WhatsApp video call to show you the item before we go through the sale. We can also meet up in Wellington CBD (Near Te Papa Museum) and can transfer the payment on the spot once you see the item.

Pictures:

Thank you fam!