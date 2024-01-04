Recently upgraded so I have the following Samsung package for sale:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Black 128GB : Good condition, purchased new June 2022, always used with case and screen protector (removed) Original box + USB-C cable Accessories: Samsung Screen Protector 2 pack (both new & unused) Samsung Silicone Cover - unused Incipio Duo Case - unused Spigen Rugged Armour Case - used

: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth : Good condition, purchased new May 2022, always used with spigen glass screen protector (removed) Small marks on rotating bezel from normal use (see photo) Original box + USB-A charger Accessories: Spigen glass screen protector (1 left in box - first one I used) 2 spare watch straps (one used, one unused)

: Samsung Wireless Charger Duo with USB cable & USB wall plug Charge both phone + watch at the same time

Phone & watch factory reset and ready to go.

$695 + postage

Prefer to sell all together - otherwise if no interest could be interested in selling separately, make an offer.