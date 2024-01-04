Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
snowfly

521 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311301 4-Jan-2024 16:36
Recently upgraded so I have the following Samsung package for sale:

 

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Black 128GB:

     

    • Good condition, purchased new June 2022, always used with case and screen protector (removed)
    • Original box + USB-C cable
    • Accessories:

       

      • Samsung Screen Protector 2 pack (both new & unused)
      • Samsung Silicone Cover - unused
      • Incipio Duo Case - unused
      • Spigen Rugged Armour Case - used
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth:

     

    • Good condition, purchased new May 2022, always used with spigen glass screen protector (removed)
    • Small marks on rotating bezel from normal use (see photo)
    • Original box + USB-A charger
    • Accessories:

       

      • Spigen glass screen protector (1 left in box - first one I used)
      • 2 spare watch straps (one used, one unused)
  • Samsung Wireless Charger Duo with USB cable & USB wall plug

     

    • Charge both phone + watch at the same time

Phone & watch factory reset and ready to go.

 

$695 + postage

 

Prefer to sell all together - otherwise if no interest could be interested in selling separately, make an offer.

 

 

 

snowfly

521 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3179569 10-Jan-2024 11:26
Bump.

 

Price lowered to $625 + postage.

 
 
 
 

evnafets
477 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3179582 10-Jan-2024 12:01
pmed

snowfly

521 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3181509 13-Jan-2024 17:52
Sold

