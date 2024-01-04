Recently upgraded so I have the following Samsung package for sale:
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Black 128GB:
- Good condition, purchased new June 2022, always used with case and screen protector (removed)
- Original box + USB-C cable
- Accessories:
- Samsung Screen Protector 2 pack (both new & unused)
- Samsung Silicone Cover - unused
- Incipio Duo Case - unused
- Spigen Rugged Armour Case - used
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth:
- Good condition, purchased new May 2022, always used with spigen glass screen protector (removed)
- Small marks on rotating bezel from normal use (see photo)
- Original box + USB-A charger
- Accessories:
- Spigen glass screen protector (1 left in box - first one I used)
- 2 spare watch straps (one used, one unused)
- Samsung Wireless Charger Duo with USB cable & USB wall plug
- Charge both phone + watch at the same time
Phone & watch factory reset and ready to go.
$695 + postage
Prefer to sell all together - otherwise if no interest could be interested in selling separately, make an offer.