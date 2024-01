Bought these in Oct 2023 for a new server build but they are not needed anymore. Have not used much. Asking price $150 each or both for $280. Free shipping NZ.

No issues with them.

https://www.silverstonetek.com/en/product/info/storage/FS305-12G/

Silverstone SST-FS305-12G Three 5.25" device bay to five 3.5" SAS-12G / SATA-6Gbit/s trayless hot-swap cage.