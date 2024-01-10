Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone still got a landline and need 2 of those double adaptor things?

 

They are free if you do!

 

Pickup in Waikanae or shipped at your cost.

 

Make one thread?

 
 
 
 

I threw a bunch of these out the other day, figured no one would have a use for them any more.

Thrown out so many of those things it isnt funny :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

