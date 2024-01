Hello



I recently got a second hand PC for my son - and we are after one small screw to fix the wifi / NVME SSD card to the board. I went to PB Tech where it was originally purchased they told me to go to hardware store or Jaycar which I thought was terrible service.



I am sure they have many screws around in their store. I am taking a whole PC to hardware shop just to find a screw that fits.



Can anyone help?



Thanks