I've had this drone for a couple of years but rarely use it so thought I'd pass it onto somebody who would!

Takes incredible photos and videos, is super stable even in stronger wind and is a whole lot of fun to fly! This is a beginner ready drone as it includes a whole lot of safety features built right in - you just need to provide your phone!

Comes with everything that it originally came with prepped and ready for both Apple iOS and Android. Spare parts are unused. Will come in original box. Also comes with NR Filters. More information here: https://www.dji.com/mavic-air-2/specs

$1000 with free NZ Shipping.