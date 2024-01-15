Lizard1977

I have resurrected an old Fire TV (I think it may be gen 1) to use as a stop-gap measure for watching TV in my kitchen. However, the Fire TV remote it came with seems to have died (I spent hours yesterday trying to get it to work, to no avail). If anyone has a spare Fire TV remote that they don't need anymore, I'd be keen and would let me pack away the keyboard I've been using for setup. Using the Fire TV remote app is a pain because it seems to take ages to reconnect every time my phone screen turns off.