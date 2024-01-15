Ultra-wide Samyang MF 12mm F2.0 NCS CS lens for Sony E-Mount APS-C

Hoping to get $220 from a GZ Sony shooter. Will go on TM at $250 reserve probably this w/e.

Pick-up in Whitby, Porirua, can arrange to meet in Wellington CBD on weekdays, or ship at buyer's expense $10.

It's in tidy nick and comes in original box with hood and both caps (end-cap is non-Samyang).

Note that this is a fully manual lens, i.e. focus and aperture, it has no electrical contacts with the camera.

Reason for selling: I have bough the AF version.

The website tells me:

Aperture Range: F2.0 ~ 22

Optical Construction: 12 Elements In 10 Groups (2Aspherical Lens)

Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.2 m

Filter Size: 67.0mm

https://www.samyanglenses.co.nz/collections/manual-focus/products/samyang-mf-12mm-f2-0-ncs-cs?variant=43399671709845

User reviews:

https://www.dyxum.com/reviews/lenses/Samyang-12mm-F2-NCS-CS_review764.html

Shots I have taken with this lens.