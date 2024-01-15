Insanekiwi

1) Netgear AC1750 Mode: EX6250v2 = Wifi Mesh extender. New condition - $60

2) Fitbit Charge 4 = plum in colour. Boxed - not much use by my mother-in-law; so it's just been sitting in the box. $60

3) Lumina Audio VCB 200 = my parents found it too complicated to use with two phones going back and forth. Wireless Apple Carplay / Android Auto (wired I think) / reverse camera included.

This is relabelled version from Coral Vision - Amazon.com: Coral Vision Portable 7" LCD Touchscreen Monitor with Apple Wireless CarPlay Wired Android Auto Car Multimedia Player Dashboard Console with Backup Camera for All Car Type (Real Plug and Play Device). $150

The items are all in great condition; price is + shipping. I am in Wellington if you want to collect it.

(Other items if you are interested, iPhone 6 Plus with brand new third party battery, iPhone X (largest storage 256GB?) with brand new Apple battery replaced as back up phone 100% capacity, iPhone 11 256GB mint colour brand new clear case 80% battery capacity. The phones are in excellent condition. Let me know I will post price if anyone keen)