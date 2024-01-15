Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Insanekiwi

#311441 15-Jan-2024 18:57
1) Netgear AC1750 Mode: EX6250v2 = Wifi Mesh extender. New condition - $60

 

2) Fitbit Charge 4 = plum in colour. Boxed - not much use by my mother-in-law; so it's just been sitting in the box. $60

 

3) Lumina Audio VCB 200 = my parents found it too complicated to use with two phones going back and forth. Wireless Apple Carplay / Android Auto (wired I think) / reverse camera included.

 

This is relabelled version from Coral Vision - Amazon.com: Coral Vision Portable 7" LCD Touchscreen Monitor with Apple Wireless CarPlay Wired Android Auto Car Multimedia Player Dashboard Console with Backup Camera for All Car Type (Real Plug and Play Device). $150

 

The items are all in great condition; price is + shipping. I am in Wellington if you want to collect it.

 

(Other items if you are interested, iPhone 6 Plus with brand new third party battery, iPhone X (largest storage 256GB?) with brand new Apple battery replaced as back up phone 100% capacity, iPhone 11 256GB mint colour brand new clear case 80% battery capacity. The phones are in excellent condition. Let me know I will post price if anyone keen)

 

 

CYaBro
  #3182391 15-Jan-2024 19:30
Interested in the iPhone X please.
Price, photos, confirmed specs?

 
 
 
 

quebec
  #3182400 15-Jan-2024 19:55
Interested in iPhone 11 for someone else, price please.

Insanekiwi

  #3182405 15-Jan-2024 20:27
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3snwnw1md7al4848qa65d/h?rlkey=4kaln6eczpwp1462irvzj6xpm&dl=0

iPhone 11 - superficial scratches on certain light but this is just normal use daily wear. Never been dropped. Just purchased brand new 3sixt clear case - never used from JB. $400. This again was brand new purchased and never been opened or repaired.

iPhone X 256GB - brand new Speck case. Never been dropped has been used with screen protector from new. Only time it ever was opened was at Authorised Apple services for battery replacement before they increased the price. Maximum charge is less than 10 times since. All up $260.

They all come in the original boxes (I hope I can locate the box for X). No chargers or earphones sorry.

Insanekiwi

  #3182422 15-Jan-2024 20:30
