Batwing

#311444 15-Jan-2024 20:42
Little bit of a cleanout

 

Yamaha HTR-3065 (aka RX-V373), comes with calibration mic, remote, bluetooth receiver dongle (USB) -  $200 

 

Onkyo 40w/6ohm shelf speakers - $40/pair

 

1Mii Bluetooth 5 Transmitter model B06TX  (transmits to two receivers / sets of BT headphones, we used it to listen to stuff in bed without disturbing the kids) -  $20

 

Thenaudio SHARC https://www.thenaudio.com/product/sharc-earc-audio-converter/  (used to connect eARC source to the Yamaha receiver above) $220

 

Thenaudio SHARC-v2 https://www.thenaudio.com/product/sharc-v2-8k-earc-audio-processor/ (better version of the above) $275

 

 

 

Shameless bump for https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=311321 

 

 

 

All smaller items are + shipping

Pickup in Lower Hutt, or I can bring items to work in Wellington

fritzman
  #3182472 15-Jan-2024 20:55
I'll grab this please, 

 

 

 

1Mii Bluetooth 5 Transmitter model B06TX  (transmits to two receivers / sets of BT headphones, we used it to listen to stuff in bed without disturbing the kids) -  $20

 

 

 

PM inbound




