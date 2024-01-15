Little bit of a cleanout

Yamaha HTR-3065 (aka RX-V373), comes with calibration mic, remote, bluetooth receiver dongle (USB) - $200

Onkyo 40w/6ohm shelf speakers - $40/pair

1Mii Bluetooth 5 Transmitter model B06TX (transmits to two receivers / sets of BT headphones, we used it to listen to stuff in bed without disturbing the kids) - $20

Thenaudio SHARC https://www.thenaudio.com/product/sharc-earc-audio-converter/ (used to connect eARC source to the Yamaha receiver above) $220

Thenaudio SHARC-v2 https://www.thenaudio.com/product/sharc-v2-8k-earc-audio-processor/ (better version of the above) $275

Shameless bump for https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=311321

All smaller items are + shipping



Pickup in Lower Hutt, or I can bring items to work in Wellington