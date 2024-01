2x D-Link Vigilance DCS-4618EK 8MP Day & Night Outdoor Vandal-Proof Dome PoE Network Camera with Varifocal Motorised Lens

Fantastic Cameras. Were recently removed as moving location and no longer have a need for them.

These were purchased for around $800 about a year ago. Looking for around $400.

More detailed info/specs can be found here:

https://eu.dlink.com/uk/en/-/media/business_products/dcs/dcs-4618ek/datasheet/dcs_4618ek_datasheet_eu_en.pdf