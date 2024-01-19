Hello, bunch of stuff that is up for sale. Happy to look at the price if you think its off but I've checked online/trademe and consider these to be reasonable... change my mind 😀

Ideally pick up from Green Bay area of Auckland but can arrange to ship at buyers expense.

Anything not sold in a week will be on trademe.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4k - SOLD

Android TV 9 powered streaming box.

Includes remote and two pin power supply (NZ adapter required).

Works fine for netflix, Amazon Prime and sideloaded NZ apps (not sure if they're available via play store).

https://photos.app.goo.gl/MzHYFmiXadeCW6WP9

$10 + Postage

HP G5 USB-C dock

HP USB-C (Universal) dock G5 is in great condition, and dock firmware updated to latest version

Get to work with a single cable from your USB-C™-enabled notebook to your displays, devices, and wired network with the versatile, elegant, and space-saving HP USB-C Dock G5

Ports

1 USB Type-C™ (front)

1 USB 3.0 (side, charging SS)

3 USB 3.0 (back, charging)

2 DisplayPort™

1 HDMI 2.0

1 RJ-45

1 headphone/microphone combo

Laptop requires Displayport Alt. Mode via USB-C to operate as the dock isn't DisplayLink powered.

Was running 1 x 1440p + 2 x 1080p monitors fine and will power 2 x 1440p monitors if your laptop has DSC (Display Stream Compression) enabled which most modern laptops do have available.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/mqGbcA9fk9xyEpgh6

$150 + Postage

Ubiquiti Unifi U6-LR

An excellent access point but I have upgraded.

UniFi 6 Long-Range Access Point

U6-LR is a high-performance Access Point leveraging advanced WiFi 6 technology to provide powerful wireless coverage to enterprise environments.

It delivers an aggregate radio rate of up to 3.0 Gbps with 5 GHz (4x4 MU-MIMO and OFDMA) and 2.4 GHz 4x4 MIMO radios. The U6-LR seamlessly blends into any environment, and is capable of being mounted in indoor and semi-outdoor environments (IP54 rated).

1.3 GHz dual-core processor (now upgraded to support full-duplex 1 Gbps TCP/IP performance)

Four-stream high-efficiency Wi-Fi 6 technology

5 GHz band 4x4 MU-MIMO and OFDMA with radio rate of 2.4 Gbps

2.4 GHz band 4x4 MIMO with radio rate of 600 Mbps

Powered with 802.3at PoE

Best-in-class Wi-Fi coverage and performance

With its Wi-Fi 6 capability, the U6-LR will strengthen your enterprise environment with the widest, most reliable coverage yet.

Was ceiling mounted and powered from a POE++ switch, however there is not POE inline power pack included as Ubiquiti stop including them in the box so this would have to be bought seperately.

Ceiling mount is from my U6-Enterprise and is still wrapped as the U6-LR and U6-Enterprise have the same footprint.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/Pp8v7Q6ywZP4K55v9

$250 + Postage

Brateck Counterbalance Monitor Arm LDT37-C024 - twin arm mount for up to 32" 9KG monitors

https://brateck.com.au/product/mabt-ldt37-c024-sg/

Used with the dock to mount two of the monitors. Huge movement in the arms, robust and strong. Only selling as I've upgraded to a triple monitor arm so I could mount the 2nd 24" monitor. Some minor scratches to the end of the arms where the monitors attach but not visible when in use.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/nVSMr4qLrKe29kvL7

$150.00 + Postage

Firewalla Purple - Router / Firewall / Security Appliance

Bought to try and bring an element of control to my kids internet usage as well as increased protection as my aging Unifi router wasn't that good. All controlled via Android/IOS apps and has some pretty cool stuff. Software constantly developed, with latest versions starting to include control of grouped items, e.g. little Johnny's devices can share settings (so across all devices not per device) etc.

Can sit either as a router with all functions or in line as a bridge and therefore act as the security device. It was replaced with a UDM Pro and more direct software on the kids devices so became redundant.

https://firewalla.com/products/firewalla-purple

No network cable or USB-C power supply included.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/csb4UtzZQPJYyosv5

$250.00 + Postage

Got any questions, ask them here or via message.

Ta

Chris