Good Evening
I have the following Access points for sale;
3x Aruba (HP) AP-315 Access Points, was using them in Instant Mode and these were a really great AP.
- High performance and high density 802.11ac, Wave 2 supports multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) and 4 spatial access point streams (4SS)
- Maximum concurrent data rate of 1,733 Mbps in the 5 GHz band (4x4 MU-MIMO) and 300 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band (2x2 MIMO)
- Multiple ways to manage, Centrally, Remote or Instant where one of the main AP automatically distributes the network configuration to other Instant APs in the WLAN. This is how I used them, and was really easy to configure.
- Requires POE adapter or 12v PSU, not supplied
- They each have a 3d printed ceiling mount.
- Have small marks on them but barely noticeable.
$100 each or if you buy all 3 for $300 I'll include shipping.
2x Cambium E400 Access points. Brought them through Go Wireless back in 2016 when they first came out. Have been rock solid ever since.
- 802.11ac Concurrent Dual Band 2x2 MIMO
- up to 867 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and 300 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band
- Can be individually managed or via Cambium’s cnMaestro web controller. I only used the web controller for firmware updates.
- Comes with ceiling mount and POE Adapter.
- Have small marks on them but barely noticeable.
$75 each or both for $150 and ill include shipping.
Im located in Auckland, and can be picked up from Mangere Bridge or I can ship at your expense.