Good Evening

I have the following Access points for sale;

3x Aruba (HP) AP-315 Access Points, was using them in Instant Mode and these were a really great AP.

High performance and high density 802.11ac, Wave 2 supports multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) and 4 spatial access point streams (4SS)

Maximum concurrent data rate of 1,733 Mbps in the 5 GHz band (4x4 MU-MIMO) and 300 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band (2x2 MIMO)

Multiple ways to manage, Centrally, Remote or Instant where one of the main AP automatically distributes the network configuration to other Instant APs in the WLAN. This is how I used them, and was really easy to configure.

Requires POE adapter or 12v PSU, not supplied

They each have a 3d printed ceiling mount.

Have small marks on them but barely noticeable.

$100 each or if you buy all 3 for $300 I'll include shipping.

2x Cambium E400 Access points. Brought them through Go Wireless back in 2016 when they first came out. Have been rock solid ever since.

802.11ac Concurrent Dual Band 2x2 MIMO

up to 867 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and 300 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band

Can be individually managed or via Cambium’s cnMaestro web controller. I only used the web controller for firmware updates.

Comes with ceiling mount and POE Adapter.

Have small marks on them but barely noticeable.

$75 each or both for $150 and ill include shipping.

Im located in Auckland, and can be picked up from Mangere Bridge or I can ship at your expense.