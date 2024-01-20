Hi,
I have a Meraki MS225-24 Switch for sale. All offers considered. Shipping from CHC additional.
magicman: ...All offers considered...
Could at least provide basic details on the switch too
Thanks for the feedback - sorry first time posting a "FS".
Further details of the switch:
https://meraki.cisco.com/product/switches/stackable-access-switches/ms225-24/ for more details.
Retailing at ~ $4.8k $6.2k - reasonably old gear.
Was used for a work setup and company was sold - I ended up with this gear.
Happy with $100 + shipping.
What is the license situation? If it's tied to someones Meraki portal and can't be released, its a brick.