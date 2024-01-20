Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Meraki MS225-24 Switch
magicman

#311493 20-Jan-2024 16:51
Hi,

 

 

 

I have a Meraki MS225-24 Switch for sale.  All offers considered.  Shipping from CHC additional.

 

 

 

Stu

  #3184504 20-Jan-2024 16:56
magicman: ...All offers considered...



Requirements are for a price to be listed please.




Jase2985
  #3184505 20-Jan-2024 17:00
Could at least provide basic details on the switch too

magicman

  #3184517 20-Jan-2024 17:33
Thanks for the feedback - sorry first time posting a "FS".

 

Further details of the switch:

 

  • Meraki MS225-24-HW
  • Part Number 600-58010
  • 24 port gigabit managed ethernet switch

https://meraki.cisco.com/product/switches/stackable-access-switches/ms225-24/ for more details.

 

Retailing at ~ $4.8k $6.2k - reasonably old gear.

 

Was used for a work setup and company was sold - I ended up with this gear.

 

Happy with $100 + shipping.



lxsw20
  #3184522 20-Jan-2024 17:48
What is the license situation? If it's tied to someones Meraki portal and can't be released, its a brick.

