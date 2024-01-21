2x Cisco Nexus 9372PX Switch, Model N9K-C9372PX-E

Ports: 48x 1/10Gb SFP+ & 6x 40Gb QSFP+ Ports

Form factor: 1 RU

Throughput (Tbps): 1.44

Supported speeds: 1/10 Gigabit Ethernet speeds

40 Gigabit Ethernet uplink port: 6 fixed QSFP+ ports

2x Cisco Nexus C2248TP Switch, Model N2K-C2248TP-E

48x 100BASE-T/1000BASE-T RJ-45 ports

Fabric extender fabric interfaces: 4 × 10-Gigabit parent-switch facing ports for SFP+ transceivers

Fabric speed 40 Gbps in each direction (80 Gbps full duplex)

Performance Hardware forwarding at 176 Gbps or 131 mpps

Includes all PSUs/Fans, and rails

Would prefer so get rid of the whole lot at once.

They are just taking up space as i intended to have a play with them but have since shifted priorities

$1,500 obo + Shipping