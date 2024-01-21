Just seeing if there is any interest.

In mint condition, been living in a case from day one with original box, cable and SIM ejection tool untouched.

Purchased from Samsung NZ online with balance of 2 year warranty, will provide receipt in PDF to buyer.

A collection of cases will come with the phone.

Phone will be available for pick up sometime after 26 Jan (after I receive my S24U)

Looking for $1700 ONO

Pick up preferred from Flat Bush on weekends or Mondays to Wednesdays during business hours from Smales Farm.

Shipping cost at $15 anywhere in NZ.

Please PM if interested.