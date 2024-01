Upgraded to a 4070 Super so this is now surplus to needs.

Only used my home gaming/Work PC so not a mining card.

Probably bought around early 2020ish.

Perfect working order to the best of my knowledge and was still keeping up on my 4K monitor with DLSS and is a pretty good 1440p still.

https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N2080GAMING-OC-8GC#kf

No box I'm afraid...

Not sure what a reasonable price is - TM as unhelpful as ever for benchmarking...

I am thinking $450 ONO?