Hi all, I am having a clear-out of all thing Apple. I have the following:

1 x Silver iPhone 14 Pro 256Gb – battery health 92% purchased Nov 22 and has warranty until Nov 25

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches

$1,500

1 x Space Black iPhone 14 Pro 256Gb – battery health 97% purchased Nov 22 and has warranty until Nov 25

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches

$1,500

1 x Apple Watch Ultra (midnight band) 100% battery health in New Condition

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches

$900

1 x Apple Watch Silver SE (Current Model) 40mm White Band

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks

$300

1 x Apple Airpods 3rd Generation

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks

$200

1 x Apple Airpods Pro 1st Generation

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks

$250

2 x Belkin 3 in 1 Wireless Charger (Watch, Airpods and Phone) see here

$150

All are in Excellent condition as they have had cases and screen protectors on since new. I will provide the cases, even the Airpods had cases since new. The Airpods have been cleaned and I have new tips for the Airpods Pro

Located in Christchurch or will ship NZ wide at buyer’s cost.

I can provide photos if required.