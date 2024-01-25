Hi all, I am having a clear-out of all thing Apple. I have the following:
1 x Silver iPhone 14 Pro 256Gb – battery health 92% purchased Nov 22 and has warranty until Nov 25
Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches
$1,500
1 x Space Black iPhone 14 Pro 256Gb – battery health 97% purchased Nov 22 and has warranty until Nov 25
Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches
$1,500
1 x Apple Watch Ultra (midnight band) 100% battery health in New Condition
Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches
$900
1 x Apple Watch Silver SE (Current Model) 40mm White Band
Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks
$300
1 x Apple Airpods 3rd Generation
Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks
$200
1 x Apple Airpods Pro 1st Generation
Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks
$250
2 x Belkin 3 in 1 Wireless Charger (Watch, Airpods and Phone) see here
$150
All are in Excellent condition as they have had cases and screen protectors on since new. I will provide the cases, even the Airpods had cases since new. The Airpods have been cleaned and I have new tips for the Airpods Pro
Located in Christchurch or will ship NZ wide at buyer’s cost.
I can provide photos if required.