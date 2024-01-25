Hi all, I am having a clear-out of all thing Apple. I have the following:

 

 

 

1 x Silver iPhone 14 Pro 256Gb – battery health 92% purchased Nov 22 and has warranty until Nov 25

 

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches

 

$1,500

 

 

 

1 x Space Black iPhone 14 Pro 256Gb – battery health 97% purchased Nov 22 and has warranty until Nov 25

 

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches

 

$1,500

 

 

 

1 x Apple Watch Ultra (midnight band) 100% battery health in New Condition

 

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches

 

$900

 

 

 

1 x Apple Watch Silver SE (Current Model) 40mm White Band

 

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks

 

$300

 

 

 

1 x Apple Airpods 3rd Generation

 

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks

 

$200

 

 

 

1 x Apple Airpods Pro 1st Generation

 

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks

 

$250

 

 

 

2 x Belkin 3 in 1 Wireless Charger (Watch, Airpods and Phone) see here

 

$150

 

 

 

All are in Excellent condition as they have had cases and screen protectors on since new. I will provide the cases, even the Airpods had cases since new. The Airpods have been cleaned and I have new tips for the Airpods Pro

 

Located in Christchurch or will ship NZ wide at buyer’s cost.

 

I can provide photos if required.