Bought from PBTech at release last year.
Working perfectly. No screen damage, like new, with box.
Pickup in Grey Lynn or Mt Roskill from Tuesday onward.
$1350 ONO.
I see you want $!350 for your year old phone.
Good luck with that.
At such a high price, it's probably to cheaper to brand new S24 and get a full warranty.
jonathan18: @rogercruse: First off, I thought posts such as this, critiquing pricing, were verboten, or at least strongly discouraged?
But, also, you say ‘it’s probably to (sic) cheaper to (buy a - sic) brand new S24’; I suggest you put your Google skills to work and show us the evidence for this! Some parallel imported versions are sold for not too much more, but the official NZ model new doesn’t seem to have been below $1587 (Boxing Day sales).
https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=7360046
Also, if someone is interested but feels the price is a bit much they can always DM the seller to offer a lower amount…
Thanks for that. You are right, if the price is too high, I am happy to hear an offer.
If you are not buying then do not discuss prices. You are allowed to discuss if a listing has factual errors (such as configuration, or which network a mobile device would work or not) but price is something arranged between two parties, not crowdsourced.
...If you are not buying then do not discuss prices...
Thanks for the advice.