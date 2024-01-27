Afternoon

I have an older Gaming/Workstation PC for sale.

Asus Z97 ROG Maximus VII Hero

32GB DDR3 Kingston Memory, 4x8GB Sticks

Intel I7 4790K CPU

Xenon Nitro Case





Extra Soundblaster PCI-E Sound Card

Intel dual port gigabit network Card

2.5in Hot Swap SATA bay on the front of the case



With a decent graphic card this would be a cheap kids gaming machine.

I believe it needs a new CMOS Battery as it appears to lose time in windows.

Looking for $250, Shipping at your expense.

Located Mangere Bridge Auckland.