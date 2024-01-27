Afternoon
I have an older Gaming/Workstation PC for sale.
Asus Z97 ROG Maximus VII Hero
32GB DDR3 Kingston Memory, 4x8GB Sticks
Intel I7 4790K CPU
Xenon Nitro Case
Extra Soundblaster PCI-E Sound Card
Intel dual port gigabit network Card
2.5in Hot Swap SATA bay on the front of the case
With a decent graphic card this would be a cheap kids gaming machine.
I believe it needs a new CMOS Battery as it appears to lose time in windows.
Looking for $250, Shipping at your expense.
Located Mangere Bridge Auckland.