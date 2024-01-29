Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: High end mobile workstation laptop - Lenovo P1 Gen4
alavaliant

#311592 29-Jan-2024 17:51
High end mobile workstation laptop - Lenovo P1 Gen4 Mobile Workstation in good working condition. Minor scratches to case as per photos. Was purchased around Jul 2022 and cost about $5000 at the time. According to the Lenovo website it's still under warranty until Aug 2025 (however I'm not sure if there would be any complications with trying to make warranty claims - it was originally purchased by a former employer but then gifted to me by the company as a severance bonus).

 

 

* CPU - 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11850H @ 2.5Ghz, 8 cores, 16 logical processors

 

* 64gb ram

 

* NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU + Intel integrated GPU

 

* 4K led touch screen (3840 x 2400)

 

* 2TB pcie SSD

 

* Windows 11 Pro (freshly reinstalled, I was using it running Ubuntu - I think you might be able to downgrade to Windows 10 if you want, but I've not tested that)

 

* WiFi6e

 

* bluetooth 5.2

 

* IR Camera

 

* backlit keyboard

 

* fingerprint reader

 

 

I almost always used the laptop with the power cable connected so I don't have much experience with it's battery life (plus I was using it with Ubuntu rather than Windows). I did a basic test in Windows of putting it under load and leaving it running under battery which resulted in the battery lasting an hour and half. I'd imagine though under lighter use it might last longer? Also possibly since I've just freshly reinstalled windows there might be some optimizations you could do to settings to make the batter last longer?

 

 

As per the specs this is a very powerful laptop which has worked well for me. But I don't need all that power and would rather have a lighter laptop, hence why I'm selling.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'm located in Wellington, am happy to ship it (have original box). But I don't know what postage costs would be. Since the battery can't be removed that I can see. I think I'd have to use a specialty shipping service since regular couriers don't allow batteries inside devices to be shipped?

 

 

Given the high specs and that it's fairly new, I was thinking of asking for $1500 for it?

Rmani
  #3188209 29-Jan-2024 18:39
PM'd you.




Rmani

