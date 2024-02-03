Samsung Internaltional Version Portable SSD T7, 2TB, Metallic Red, USB3.2, Type-C, R/W(Max) 1,050MB/s, Aluminium Case

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0874YHTXW

Surplus to needs, got it to clear amazon.com.au gift credit so selling at my cost(ie not for profit). They come with short usb-c to usb-c and usb-c to usb-a cables in the pack which is handy.

No local warranty as it's imported. Not interested in being lowballed, they were a good price on special when I got them and are for sale way under local prices.

I paid ~$320NZD for both so $165 shipped for one or $325 for both, extra for RD. Costs $279 on Pricespy for one at the cheapest NZ store.

I also have a 2TB 980 Pro with heatsink listed at $1 RES on TM right now($106 now) closing Monday night

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/components/hard-drives/other/listing/4536984097

Last one sold for $161 which was a steal(imo).