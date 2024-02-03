Ayn Loki Mini Pro - Handheld Windows PC
$550
Specs:
-AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
-8GB ram
-128GB SSD (+ microSD slot)
-1080p 6" screen
-Windows 11
Perfect condition. Includes:
-Loki
-Case
-Spare screen protector (one applied already)
-100w charger (US plug)
-Original box and books
Short version: it's smaller and a bit less powerful than a Steam Deck but very comfy to hold.
Long version: You won't find many reviews of these online as it appears very few were actually made. I am the second NZ owner. It was shortly discontinued after release due to the cost of manufacturing. There are 2 reviews on YouTube which will give you a good idea of its capabilities. Note- the Loki Zero is very similar but a less powerful chip.
This is perfect for indie games and older AAA. To give you an idea, some of the games I've played are Batman Arkham City, Borderlands 2, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1&2 and a bunch of indies like Hades, Dredge, Celeste etc. It also does pretty well with emulation up to PS2 (even some Switch games).
Super comfy to hold and much smaller than a Steam Deck. I also think the screen is way nicer than the LCD Steam Deck. Nice controls.
The default fan curve is a bit loud but using a custom curve fixes that (easy to do).
The best place to find more info is the Ayn Discord or r/Lokihandheld.
Any questions or games you'd like me to test, let me know.