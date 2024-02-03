Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Ayn Loki Mini Pro - Handheld PC (mini Steam Deck / Rog Ally)
lookout

492 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#311640 3-Feb-2024 20:51
Send private message

Ayn Loki Mini Pro - Handheld Windows PC

$550

Specs:
-AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
-8GB ram
-128GB SSD (+ microSD slot)
-1080p 6" screen
-Windows 11

Perfect condition. Includes:
-Loki
-Case
-Spare screen protector (one applied already)
-100w charger (US plug)
-Original box and books

Short version: it's smaller and a bit less powerful than a Steam Deck but very comfy to hold.

Long version: You won't find many reviews of these online as it appears very few were actually made. I am the second NZ owner. It was shortly discontinued after release due to the cost of manufacturing. There are 2 reviews on YouTube which will give you a good idea of its capabilities. Note- the Loki Zero is very similar but a less powerful chip.

This is perfect for indie games and older AAA. To give you an idea, some of the games I've played are Batman Arkham City, Borderlands 2, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1&2 and a bunch of indies like Hades, Dredge, Celeste etc. It also does pretty well with emulation up to PS2 (even some Switch games).

Super comfy to hold and much smaller than a Steam Deck. I also think the screen is way nicer than the LCD Steam Deck. Nice controls.

The default fan curve is a bit loud but using a custom curve fixes that (easy to do).

The best place to find more info is the Ayn Discord or r/Lokihandheld.

Any questions or games you'd like me to test, let me know.


Create new topic
lookout

492 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3190106 3-Feb-2024 21:09
Send private message quote this post

Photos here:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vbed1bzlx4fyb9b6xmwem/h?rlkey=2fswgsbm9yjtuevfwghhu7c31&dl=0

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 