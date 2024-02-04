iPod 5th gen in White with 80gb storage.

$120

This is the highly-regarded 'enhanced' / 5.5 gen ipod with the Wolfson DAC and a brighter screen.

This is in great condition for its age. The battery still lasts hours / days and the hard drive is in great health. This is a really good model to upgrade with flash storage and a bigger battery. However, this one is in such great shape I haven't felt the need to upgrade it.

Comes with a silicone case and screen protector applied. Also the charging cable and an armband.

Pickup in West Auckland or free shipping.

More photos here