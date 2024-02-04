Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My favourite laptop ever is now for sale. This came out as the thinnest and lightest business laptop a few years ago and I obtained it from Asus USA. It has been used from 2021 until 2023, when I upgraded. I have used this for data entry/basic office tasks only. Intel i7 10510U, 16GB ram soldered, 512GB SSD (1 slot spare)

 

ASKING PRICE: $750

 

Best features:

 

  • 990g with a 66wh battery, very thin, like carrying a small magazine yet stiff enough to have no flex unlike LG gram
  • 14 inch size and lighter/smaller than most 13 inch laptops due to small bezels
  • anti glare screen, fast charging thorugh USB C, full selection of prots such as HDMI, USB A, thunderbolt 3 x2
  • Good keyboard with travel and also wide trackpad
  • Intel 10th Gen - not too power hungry and U series chip, this has good battery life as per online reviews
  • Magnesium body and meets MIL Spec requirements similar to Thinkpads - durable and light and spill resistant keyboard
  • Has 2x SSD m.2 slots, 1 empty, can double your storage easily with a full size 2280 drive
  • fingerprint reader and windows hello camera for login

Issues;
No functional issues but used for 2 and a bit years so magnesium has some paint chips, minor dent in underbody. Screen, keyboard, trackpad all functional with no issues

 

Comes with:

 

  • Original case
  • Laptop
  • Ethernet adapter (plugs into microHDMI port (custom dongle from ASUS)
  • Original box

No charger - uses standard 65w USB C and has fast charging

 

No Warranty

 

Can ship for $10 NI, $15 SI extra for rural delivery

 

Pickup available in Auckland (based in Grafton)

 

Please PM me if interested

 

Pending sale...

