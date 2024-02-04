My favourite laptop ever is now for sale. This came out as the thinnest and lightest business laptop a few years ago and I obtained it from Asus USA. It has been used from 2021 until 2023, when I upgraded. I have used this for data entry/basic office tasks only. Intel i7 10510U, 16GB ram soldered, 512GB SSD (1 slot spare)

ASKING PRICE: $750

Best features:

990g with a 66wh battery, very thin, like carrying a small magazine yet stiff enough to have no flex unlike LG gram

14 inch size and lighter/smaller than most 13 inch laptops due to small bezels

anti glare screen, fast charging thorugh USB C, full selection of prots such as HDMI, USB A, thunderbolt 3 x2

Good keyboard with travel and also wide trackpad

Intel 10th Gen - not too power hungry and U series chip, this has good battery life as per online reviews

Magnesium body and meets MIL Spec requirements similar to Thinkpads - durable and light and spill resistant keyboard

Has 2x SSD m.2 slots, 1 empty, can double your storage easily with a full size 2280 drive

fingerprint reader and windows hello camera for login

Issues;

No functional issues but used for 2 and a bit years so magnesium has some paint chips, minor dent in underbody. Screen, keyboard, trackpad all functional with no issues

Comes with:

Original case

Laptop

Ethernet adapter (plugs into microHDMI port (custom dongle from ASUS)

Original box

No charger - uses standard 65w USB C and has fast charging

No Warranty

Can ship for $10 NI, $15 SI extra for rural delivery

Pickup available in Auckland (based in Grafton)

Please PM me if interested